Man seen fleeing crash site after car flips onto roof in Wangaratta rollover

Police are seeking a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Wangaratta.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mason Street and Gretta Road about 10.55pm on Saturday.
A man was seen running from a vehicle that had rolled onto its roof during the February 17 incident.
Nobody was with the car when police, firefighters and paramedics arrived.
The vehicle wasn't reported as stolen.
Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to call the Wangaratta station on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
