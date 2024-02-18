The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crews clear the scene of suspicious Monument Hill fire

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 18 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fire on Memorial Drive, near the war memorial, on Sunday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
The scene of the fire on Memorial Drive, near the war memorial, on Sunday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Crews have cleared scene of a fire that burnt near homes on Albury's Monument Hill, with damaged trees cleared on Sunday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.