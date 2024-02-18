Crews remain at scene of suspicious Monument Hill fire

Crews remain at the scene of a fire that burnt near homes on Albury's Monument Hill, with damaged trees being cleared on Sunday morning.
Police had initially been called for a car fire, but there wasn't a vehicle present when they arrived.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the first fire crew on scene realised the scale of the incident and called in more resources.
About 60 firefighters in 13 trucks battled the February 17 blaze and managed to contain it to trees and scrub in and around pathways and the road.
"We've still got one truck up there and the RFS has one truck up there, plus there's a chainsaw crew," Superintendent Alexander said on Sunday morning.
"We're making sure we can get as much out as we can.
"All of the homes in the area were well protected, we had plenty of resources there.
"While there was a risk to those homes, there was no impact to them.
"We had a lot of precautions in place."
Firefighters focused on the area around Memorial Drive and Riverview Terrace, south east of the monument.
"The fire was highly visible throughout the wider Border region," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Given the dry conditions we have at the moment, fires can spread rapidly.
"It's vitally important people call 000 as soon as they can, even if they think someone else has already called.
"A crime scene was established and will be examined," a spokeswoman said.
"While the cause of the fire is not yet known, it has been deemed suspicious.
"Detectives have commenced an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
