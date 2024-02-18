Bulldogs bounce into another Ovens and Murray bowls grand final

Wodonga is through to Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant grand final after a tough 13-shot win over Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort on Saturday.
Grand finalists the past two seasons, the clash didn't disappoint the spectators who came to view the match in the warm conditions, taking shade wherever they could.
Wodonga's Peter McLarty and his team of Ray Moon, Robert Taylor and David Smith set the tone for the Bulldogs with a strong 10-shot win over Garry Sanders, 24-14, on the pacy Rutherglen greens.
And Kylie Whitehead's rink overcame a late comeback by YMGCR's Troy Williams to post a solid 29-22 victory.
Ian Brimblecombe and his team of Anne Miles, Wayne Lowrie and Gary Presnell led all day for YMGCR against Duane Crow, but Wodonga was able to stay close to make it a tight clash, decided by only three shots.
YMGCR's Jim Lefevre grabbed a five on the 20th end against Klive Liverton to hit the front by a shot for the first time in the game.
However, with YMGCR having no chance of winning the overall match, the final end of that rink was not played as Wodonga's 94-81 win sealed a spot in the decider on Saturday, March 2, in Wodonga.
Corowa RSL finished strongly to overcome a determined Myrtleford side to win by 13 (82-69).
With only a handful of shots separating the two sides for the majority of the game, it was RSL's Stuart McNeil and his rink of Troy Brockley, Wayne Lee and Maree Jones that managed to grab the break they needed with a strong 13-shot win over Greg Robbins 25-12.
Myrtleford's Mary Tragardh and her team of Peta Mattys, Cheryl Lewis and Graeme Piazza tried hard all day to get the Saints over the line with a close 19-16 win over Jordan Thornton.
Corowa RSL's Scott Widdison prevailed by one shot over Lance Symons (19-18) and Shawn McMahon produced a close two-shot win (22-20) over Michael Dwyer to help seal the overall result.
YMGCR will now meet Corowa RSL in the preliminary final in Rutherglen on Saturday, February 24, for a chance to take on the Bulldogs in the decider.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga moved one step closer to elevation to A1 ranks with a strong 23-shot victory over Chiltern.
