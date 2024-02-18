Vehicle dumped and torched as car fire crime wave continues

A spate of Border car fires has continued with a fire at Glenroy.
Firefighters were called to Glen Park, off Ryan Road, after multiple 000 calls were made on Friday night.
A small hatchback was destroyed in a car park at the soccer fields site during the February 16 incident, which started about 9pm.
Firefighters remained at the scene for about 25 minutes.
There have been more than 20 car fires on the Border since the start of the year.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander warned people not to approach burning vehicles, and to instead call emergency services.
"Call 000 immediately," he said.
"It's also very important that you give as accurate details as you can about the location of the fire to ensure emergency services get there quickly."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
