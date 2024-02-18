Wodonga police seeking help to locate missing teenager, Jessica, 14

Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenager.
Police have been told the 14-year-old, Jessica, left an address in West Wodonga between 2am and 6am on Sunday.
She had planned to see a friend on February 18 and hasn't been seen since.
"Police and family have concerns for Jessica's welfare due her behaviour being out of character," a police spokesman said.
"Jessica is described as Caucasian, with long dark hair, medium build and 155cm tall.
"Investigators have released an image of Jessica in the hope someone knows of her whereabouts.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600."
