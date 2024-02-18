The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga police seeking help to locate missing teenager, Jessica, 14

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 18 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have been told the 14-year-old, Jessica, left an address in West Wodonga between 2am and 6am on Sunday. Picture supplied
Police have been told the 14-year-old, Jessica, left an address in West Wodonga between 2am and 6am on Sunday. Picture supplied

Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenager.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.