Man once jailed for Wangaratta kidnap attempt is sentenced for gun thefts

A man previously jailed over the serious assault of a man in Wangaratta and the attempted kidnapping of the victim has been sentenced over a firearm theft.
Garrie Scott has served time in custody for a range of offences, including an April 20, 2019, attack on a man around Larkings Street.
The victim was bashed by Scott and three others, and the group tried to drag him into a car.
The man suffered three broken ribs, a broken nose, soft tissue damage, and a collapsed lung.
The victim spent five nights in intensive care in Wangaratta hospital following the incident, which related to a debt owed by the man.
Scott was ordered to serve 195 days in custody for those offences and to complete 150 hours of community work.
He has now served about 700 days in custody following the theft of firearms on August 28, 2021.
Scott and two others went to a man's home in Shepparton and used power tools to cut around the floor and wall of a bolted down gun safe.
The safe had a .308 Ruger Scout rifle, a Bruno CZ 9 millimetre handgun, a .45 calibre 410GA Taurus Circuit Judge handgun-shotgun hybrid, a Crossman air rifle, and 9 millimetre, .45 and 410 ammunition.
The victim had been at a friend's house and returned at 3am before realising the safe had been stolen.
The thieves had taken the safe to a man's house on Clarence Street and used tools to pry it open.
Scott took photographs of the guns and ammunition and sent them to a man using an encrypted app, offering the guns for sale.
Scott and others travelled to Corio, near Geelong, and agreed to trade the items to Nicholas Hawkins for 1.5 ounces of ice, $1000 in cash, a litre of GHB and two nights of accommodation.
The guns haven't been recovered.
Police arrested Scott on September 16, 2021, and he refused to give the password to his phone.
County Court Judge Scott Johns noted firearm thefts could lead to "very serious criminal offending".
The 34-year-old father-of-four has had a long history of drug and alcohol use.
Judge Johns imposed a non-parole period of 23 months, with a three-year maximum.
The court heard Scott was able to apply for parole immediately.
"This sentence gives you an opportunity to pursue rehabilitation under parole in the community," Judge Johns said.
