The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man once jailed for Wangaratta kidnap attempt is sentenced for gun thefts

February 19 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garrie Scott has been jailed for stealing guns from a home. Picture supplied
Garrie Scott has been jailed for stealing guns from a home. Picture supplied

A man previously jailed over the serious assault of a man in Wangaratta and the attempted kidnapping of the victim has been sentenced over a firearm theft.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.