To Newcastle District Cricket Association - Riverina thinks it's better

Championship-winning Riverina cricket coach Trent Ball has boldly declared the zone has shot past perennial powerhouse Newcastle.
The Cricket Albury-Wodonga stalwart has never been frightened to voice his opinion and this one will certainly stir the proud Novacastrians after Riverina won the inaugural T20 Country Bash against Greater Illawarra on Sunday.
"There's no doubt we've got the best cricket in country NSW, I don't want to hear anything about Newcastle and Illawarra," Ball stated.
"The quality we've got in Albury now is unmatched."
The Riverina team was dominated by CAW players, with Belvoir's Nic Whitelaw cracking his way to a match-defining 67 from only 53 deliveries in Bomaderry.
Belvoir team-mate Hayatullah Niazi contributed an invaluable 23 late in the innings as Riverina scored 7-156.
Albury's Oliver Hald then claimed 3-25, while captain Ben Mitchell was miserly against a quality batting lineup in conceding only 18 runs from four overs.
Greater Illawarra finished on 8-144.
Riverina didn't bowl a wide or no-ball and dropped just one catch.
"That's what it takes to win at this level, all our KPI's, we were in front," Ball explained.
"I've never had so much confidence in a team since we (Cricket Albury-Wodonga) won the (ACT-based) Konica Cup in 2013-14.
"I've never seen a team which has had so much confidence in themselves, they had no doubt they'd play well and they did."
Former Cricket NSW official and highly-regarded Border sports broadcaster Robbie Mackinlay has said publicly this Riverina team is one of the strongest he has seen in many years.
Imports Hald (Denmark international) and Niazi (1-24 off four overs) were outstanding.
"I said to Ollie and Hayat before the game, you might only be here for a year, but you can leave a lasting impression for Riverina cricket and they did, both were brilliant," Ball said.
"They all played well and that was one of the best aspects of the game, they all performed really well at that next level and showed how good they are."
Newcastle remains the 50-over champions.
Clearly the dominant zone since the NSW Country Championships started in 1986-87, winning around half the titles, Newcastle defeated Central Coast by seven wickets in December.
To highlight the standard, Central Coast captain Broc Hardy hit the highest score in association history on Saturday, smashing 310 runs from 171 deliveries, including 25 boundaries and 20 sixes.
Unfortunately, Riverina's hopes were washed away at the southern pool carnival in Orange last November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.