Myrtleford signs ex-Brisbane-listed excitement machine as 'home' player

Myrtleford has signed a former Brisbane Lions-listed excitement machine as a 'home club' player.
Blake Coleman was delisted by the AFL grand finalists last October and has joined Williamstown in the VFL.
He will be eligible to play for Myrtleford when state commitments allow.
"There's four byes that correlates with our fixtures, but it will depend on Williamstown, although I think we'll get him for two to three games," coach Craig Millar suggested.
"We got wind (last year) he was moving down to pursue his AFL hopes and we moved pretty quickly, we were fortunate enough that we had a number of meetings face to face.
"He'd heard about the place and thought that was a good fit for where he was at."
The younger brother of Brisbane Lions' Keidean Coleman, who had a breakout game in the comeback win over Carlton in the preliminary final, the 21-year-old is a skilful forward with elite aerial ability.
"He's an exciting player, although he's still finding his way, but he's a natural footballer who takes big marks and is very, very quick," Millar offered.
"He's very good around goals and there's no doubt he'll play a huge role for us when he's available in the front half of the ground."
In three seasons at the Lions, Coleman didn't play a senior match.
It's been a big off-season for the Saints, signing a host of players after snaring the wooden spoon last year.
Former player Matt Munro is back after living overseas from mid-2022.
The midfielder finished fifth in the 2021 Morris Medal, behind winner Callum Moore (Wangaratta), and was clearly one of the league's best players when he left.
