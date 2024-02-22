Captains' clear vision on how to lead well Advertising Feature

Catholic College of Wodonga is proud to present their new student leaders for 2024, with captains Sebastian Cosgriff and Ashlee Smith both ready to hit the ground running.

Sebastian wants to make a difference in the community and give a voice for the student body to make the Catholic College community a more welcoming, fun, hardworking and enjoyable space.



"I am very good at listening and helping others, especially the ones who don't usually speak up, so it is fair for everyone," he said.



"I consistently strive to lead by example, regardless of whether it is embarrassing or requires me to act humbly. I am there to lead people in the right direction and to lift everyone up together."



Ashlee is thankful for being a part of the Catholic College community and wants to be instrumental in contributing to the excellent culture which has helped her flourish.



"I believe strongly in giving back to others... (it is) an opportunity to make the year memorable for all students and staff through the learning, social and communal experiences, driven by a sense of unity and fun," she said.

Ashlee believes a successful captain needs to be a good listener who can sympathise and empathise with those around them.



"This is an attribute I highly value, not only in my own actions but also in those of others. A successful leader most importantly needs to be generous and humble," she said.



Sebastian is looking forward to having the opportunity to educate himself, and considers himself lucky to be given that chance.



"I am grateful every day for that, even if it is hard because I have to write a full essay for English tomorrow or whatever it may be," he said.

He hopes the students in his year group take every opportunity they are given and to live every second, at school and at home, to the fullest - "to have a year of enjoyment, fulfilment and support for them and the people around them."

Ashlee hopes as a leader in 2024, that she can cultivate as many opportunities as possible for the entire school.



"I wish for all students to grow not only as learners but as individuals who support each other to cultivate a greater sense of community, belonging and enjoyment each and every day," she said.