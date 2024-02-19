'Mortified' Perin Davey gets leadership backing over estimates stumbles

Nationals leader David Littleproud has declared he supports his "mortified" deputy Perin Davey "wholeheartedly" in the wake of controversy over the NSW senator stumbling over words at a Senate committee hearing after attending a drinks function at Parliament.
Amid controversy over the late-night alcohol-affected actions of her former leader Barnaby Joyce on a Canberra street nearly two weeks ago, Riverina-based Senator Davey has admitted - after an estimates hearing last Tuesday was highlighted on social media - to having had two glasses of red wine but, "I don't think I was drunk".
The Deniliquin Senator issued a statement on Monday saying she is "mortified by how this is being reported". She took aim at the "unfortunate" focus being on her enunciation "rather than what I was actually asking about during the 12 minutes of questioning of Creative Australia at 9pm at night after a 14-hour day."
She has been backed by Coalition leader Peter Dutton as well as Mr Littleproud.
"It was a long day. And I think we all slur our words from time to time, and I think this is a bit of an overreach," the Nationals leader told Sky News on Monday.
"I have every confidence in Perin and her ability, and if you look at the very next day, the way that she actually prosecuted again in the Senate, these are very long days. And I think she's been very clear that she wasn't drunk and I support her wholeheartedly.
"I have spoken to Perin a number of times over the weekend and she obviously has been upfront. She had a couple of drinks as most of us do to wind down and make sure that it's within the prescribed environment, that no one goes beyond that."
Mr Dutton said the senator is a "very decent person" in the public eye.
"She's made a mistake in this instance, she's owned up to it and her other colleagues should learn from it as well," he told Sunrise.
It comes as Mr Joyce defies Mr Littleproud and Mr Dutton over calls to take personal leave after an alcohol-affected fall in Canberra nearly two weeks ago. He was filmed lying on a Braddon street late at night mumbling profanities due to a self-described "big mistake" for mixing alcohol and prescription medication.
He has declared he does not "take advice from people in Canberra" and is taking a break from alcohol not Parliament.
"I've given up two things for Lent. One is drinking, the other one's talking about other people in regards to that," he told .
"I'll let other people deal with the issues that are personal to them, and I won't be adding commentary to it, and sometimes I do get a sense of let's exploit this issue politically for all the purpose we can get, that's an issue for the parties to decide, I'll let them have that discussion."
The Prime Minister last week rejected a renewed call from independent MP Zali Steggall to introduce, like "numerous workplaces in Australia", random alcohol and drug testing for federal MPs, senators, and staff to "help ensure a safe and respectful working environment".
Mr Littleproud said, "When you see these teals running around dripping with sanctimony and self-righteousness.
"They've somehow created this Utopian universe in their own minds that everyone should actually adhere by, but is so out of touch with real society. We actually are responsible as adults as we go to Parliament, and Perin takes that very seriously and the questioning that she put in over those 12 minutes was quite legitimate."
Senator Davey said she was focused on regional arts in her 12-minute grilling of Creative Australia.
"As a former chair of Outback Theatre for Young People, I have advocated passionately about regional arts since being elected. Through my questions I was able to establish that over $23 million was spent in the regions in 2022-23," she said.
"In addition, the number of regionally based small to medium companies to get multi-year funding has grown by 10 to now number 44 as well as five regionally-based organisations in the government-directed partnership framework.
"That is what should be making the news and I am just sorry that the focus is not on what was said, but how it was said."
