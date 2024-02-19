Firefighters extinguish burning dirt bike in Lavington

Fire crews have been called to a burning motorbike in Lavington.
The small dirt bike was found alight on Dale Crescent, near Rose Street, about 1am on Monday.
The motorcycle was destroyed by the flames.
Firefighters remained at the scene for a short time during the February 19 incident.
A shopping trolley with a rope attached to the front was found nearby, but it's unclear if it was linked to the fire.
The incident followed an unrelated blaze on Albury's Monument Hill on Saturday night, which is being examined by detectives.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
