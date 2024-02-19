Bad news for Corowa on the injury front and uncertainty over another star

Corowa's Dan Smith has been ruled out of Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals through injury, while fellow former NSW player Dan Christian is uncertain if he will play.
The association's highest-profile player Christian, who played for Australia at both one-day and T20 level, has made an enormous impression.
"We're not too sure yet, he might be going over to play in the Masters IPL," good friend and Corowa team-mate Ben Mitchell revealed.
"I don't think he's actually sure either, but he would probably know by the end of next week I'd say whether he's going to India or not.
"Hopefully we have him, but if does go, it's fair enough."
Nobody would begrudge Christian after retiring last summer as a professional player, but it would certainly take a sting out of the finals.
The 40-year-old has qualified after playing the minimum six matches.
He's struck 270 runs at 45, with a ton and a half-century, while snaring six wickets at 22.
Smith was forced to retire on 10 not out against East Albury on Saturday when he went to take off after hitting the ball.
"He's basically taken his calf off the bone," Mitchell explained.
"I think that might do him for his career, we'll see."
The 41-year-old played 25 first-class matches, compiling six half-centuries.
The powerful right-hander, who produced a switch hit six on debut for Corowa in early November, has 145 runs at 48.
Corowa has already qualified for finals, but will be hoping to jump North Albury when the pair meets in the penultimate round on Saturday.
Minor premiers Belvoir is the only club guaranteed a second chance, with the two lowest-ranked losers in the first week bowing out.
