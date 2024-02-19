The Border Mail
'Anger' issues for man who ranted, swore at driver during road rage attack

By Albury Court
February 20 2024 - 4:30am
Adam Jonne Parker
A Lavington motorist who drove into the back of another car and then assaulted and unleashed foul-mouthed abuse at its driver must complete anger management counselling.

