'Anger' issues for man who ranted, swore at driver during road rage attack

A Lavington motorist who drove into the back of another car and then assaulted and unleashed foul-mouthed abuse at its driver must complete anger management counselling.
That was a condition of an order imposed on Adam Jonne Parker over his road-rage antics near Lavington Square on November 30 about 5.30pm.
Parker pursued the other vehicle, waving his arm out the window of his orange utility to get the motorist to pull over as they both headed along Moore Street.
Eventually he did, only to have Parker continue with his abuse that came after he had already driven into the back of the silver Honda on Griffith Road - soon after leaving the Lavington Square car park near the Australia Post shop.
Albury Local Court has been told that Parker, 52, then got out of his ute and walked over to the victim's car, opening the driver's door.
By this stage, Parker was "very irate".
"It's f---in 40kmh, mate, what are you doin', mate?," he yelled at the victim, who replied: "I know it's 40kmh, I know that."
"You were speeding," Parker said, "you were brake checkin' me ya c---."
The victim tried to explain how he didn't mean to speed, pointing out he had only just crossed a speed bump.
"The accused was right up in the victim's face when he was yelling at him," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"(Parker) elbowed the victim's driver's window, then punched it ... and turned back to the victim ... "
The victim was in fear that he was about to be assaulted by Parker, who after the victim closed his door threatened: "I should smash all your f---ing windows."
Parker then walked around to the back of the Honda, making a noise that made the victim assume it had been struck.
"The accused walked around to the passenger side of the victim's vehicle and kicked the quarter-panel at least twice and caused a moderate dent."
Soon after, Parker got back in his ute and drove off.
Police went to his home on December 1 about 5.30pm, sighting the ute in his driveway before interviewing him about the incident.
"The accused stated that he had just left the chemist after collecting his medication and was eager to get home," police said.
"He stated he thought the victim was brake-checking him and he wanted to speak to him about his manner."
He admitted he was angry while yelling at the other driver and that he hit the back of the Honda, "but claimed he did not kick but instead hit the rear passenger panel with a backhand".
Parker pleaded guilty to negligent driving, common assault, attempted stalking or intimidation, destroy or damage property and not give particulars to other driver.
For that, Ms McLaughlin sentenced him to a 10-month community corrections order, requiring him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, as well as a nine-month conditional release order.
He must not only complete an anger management course but provide proof of its completion to the Albury court registrar by June 1.
Earlier, Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Glenn Moody that his client's offending was "very serious".
She ordered a duty report from NSW Community Corrections to gauge Parker's suitability for community service.
Parker was also convicted and fined $2350 and ordered to pay $1787.83 compensation to the other driver.
