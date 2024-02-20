Rubber ducks falling from the sky? Mitta musters up something mighty

A giant round of tug-of-war, thoroughbred pig racing and ducks falling from the sky means the 52nd Mighty Mitta Muster is back.
Mitta sports and community grounds will hold the annual event this coming Victorian Labour Day weekend.
The two-day spectacular will kick off on Saturday, March 9, with gates opening at 5pm. Musician Danny Phegan, finalist of the 2022 season of the television show The Voice, is set to entertain audiences into the night with some country fun. A barbecue and bar will also be open.
Sunday, March 10, will see the gates open at 9.30am for a jam-packed day of activities.
Ticket holders can look forward to egg throwing, the mad mile, hole in one golf, tug-of-war, iron man and woman, strong man and woman, children's running events, whip cracking, dog jump and the stockman's challenge.
Novelty horse events, wood chopping and the newly introduced camel and pony rides will also be popular attractions.
There will be about 50 market stalls for those who love to shop and children will be kept entertained with rides including the Cha Cha, tea cups and a jumping castle.
Coming from Queensland, Noah's Thoroughbred Pig Races will be one of the main attractions of the day. Pigs will complete an obstacle course, with the winner the first to find the feed bucket.
It is estimated that between three to four thousand people will enjoy their long weekend at the Muster, with something for everyone.
Treasurer Lorrae Smyth says the fun day out makes a huge difference for Mitta.
"It's our biggest fundraiser for the community. We usually put about $30,000 back into the community from the money raised from the Muster," she said.
"Basically it's run to benefit community groups. They put in applications and we then fund them the money that they need for whatever project it is that they have."
This year, another talked about attraction is the rubber duck drop.
"We're having a special rubber duck drop, which is a fundraiser for the primary school," she said.
"They're going to drop the rubber ducks out of a helicopter and you buy a duck and if it gets closest to a particular area they win some money.
"This should look spectacular because all the ducks are all different colours."
Tickets can be purchased here or on the day at a higher fare.
