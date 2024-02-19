The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Hugely triggering': Helipad will harm traumatised former soldiers, council told

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Robinson R44 helicopter which would be the style of chopper that would be landing at a helipad in southern Wodonga. Picture from Wikipedia Commons/Bidgee
A Robinson R44 helicopter which would be the style of chopper that would be landing at a helipad in southern Wodonga. Picture from Wikipedia Commons/Bidgee

A psychologist has told Wodonga Council a private helipad planned for the city poses "an unacceptable risk of harm" to traumatised former soldiers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.