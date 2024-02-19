'Hugely triggering': Helipad will harm traumatised former soldiers, council told

A psychologist has told Wodonga Council a private helipad planned for the city poses "an unacceptable risk of harm" to traumatised former soldiers.
Richard Brown practices in Albury and lives nearby to where the helicopter take-off and landing base is slated to be built in southern Wodonga for Afonso Building Solutions.
Earlier this month he wrote a letter of objection to the council about the plan to have the helipad in an industrial area along Victoria Cross Parade.
The letter, which has been provided to The Border Mail, makes various points in opposition to the proposal with the principal one relating to the helipad's impact on defence force veterans.
"The population living in the vicinity includes members and former members of the Australian Armed Forces who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder resulting from overseas deployments, fighting for our country," Mr Brown wrote.
"The noise of a small helicopter close-by poses an unacceptable risk of harm to these returned service men and women.
"This is my opinion as a registered psychologist."
Mr Brown also cited "an unacceptable level of noise pollution", of up to 82 decibels each flyover disrupting the serenity, safety risks with aviation gas, impact on property values, impact on fauna noting Wodonga is home to 51 threatened species and debris being blown into the Jack in the Box Creek by helicopter movements.
The White Box Rise resident elaborated to The Border Mail about his personal experience of aviation noise on previous defence force members.
"I've got one past client that comes to mind, in that specifically any kind of plane or helicopter overheard overhead is hugely triggering for this guy and be literally goes to ground and ends up in a full blown panic attack," Mr Brown said.
Incidentally streets throughout White Box Rise are named for recipients of the Victoria Cross who were all caught up in traumatic situations that saw their bravery and courage honoured.
A report done by Urban Fields Consulting, on behalf of Afonso Building Solutions, for the planning application to council stated "the helipad is intended to improve connections and efficiencies for the site owner to their other regional offices and work sites".
It is planned to operate between 7am and 9pm on weekdays and 8am to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with a maximum of four flights per day.
Mr Brown said there was questioning among the neighbourhood about the necessity of the helipad.
"Lots of people have said to me 'why do they need a helipad there when it takes ten minutes to get to the airport?' (in Albury)," he said.
"It just seems a bit odd.
"It would be different if it was a helipad on top of the hospital and it was for flying critical care patients."
The helipad proposal is still being considered by city of Wodonga staff but it will go before a yet-to-be determined council meeting after a significant number of submissions from the public.
A council spokeswoman could not tell The Border Mail exactly how many submissions had been received because that number "can change".
