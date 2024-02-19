Fork in pork: Top silk coming to Border as MP acts to guard against rorting

Indi MP Helen Haines will introduce a bill to parliament on February 26 aimed at stopping pork barrelling through forcing ministers to be more accountable for their decisions.
The launch of the bill will be followed by a community forum in Wodonga on March 6 which will feature top Sydney barrister Geoffrey Watson SC and Centre for Public Integrity research director Catherine Williams joining Dr Haines in person.
Dr Haines cited spending on sports grants, commuter car parks and the community battery for household solar program as the type of pork barrelling she believes needs to be addressed through legislation.
"Rorting grants programs wastes money and destroys public trust in government processes," Dr Haines said.
"We need to clean this up before the next election."
Dr Haines' bill would require a minister to report directly to parliament when they award a grant contrary to departmental advice or in their own electorate.
Currently, a minister must only provide those details to the finance minister.
There will also be a requirement for departments to periodically table material to parliament about the grants programs worth more than $100 million.
Mr Watson is a former counsel assisting the NSW corruption watchdog the ICAC and has regularly appeared on television, including recently on the Nine Network show Under Investigation.
In the vein of expatriate barrister Geoffrey Robertson, Mr Watson will host a hypothetical panel discussion to demonstrate how a lack of transparency and accountability has led to wasted public money and distrust in government.
Mr Watson has been publicly confused for Mr Robertson, given their names, but this will be the first time he has conducted his own hypothetical scenario.
Dr Williams will speak about the pervasiveness of pork barrelling and how major political parties indulge in it.
"I welcome the community to join the interactive forum to hear from these respected speakers and to learn about how we can improve the integrity of grants administration," Dr Haines, who fought successfully for the introduction of a federal anti-corruption authority, said.
"Community groups can miss out on money, not because their grant application wasn't good enough, but because the responsible minister uses discretion to give the money to someone else, against the advice of their own department and without the need to inform the parliament."
The forum will be held at The Cube, Wodonga, from 7pm on Wednesday March 6 and will be livestreamed.
To register to attend in person or online, you can find details at the site www.helenhaines.org/end-pork-barrelling-interactive-community-forum/.
