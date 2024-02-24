How to make a grand century in just eight weeks: When Anita met Nesta

There might be 80 years of life experience between them but it took just eight weeks for a young Wodonga artist to capture the sparkling essence of centenarian Nesta Drew on canvas.
When Anita Trigger, 20, took on the job of sketching Mrs Drew for a national project - 100: A Celebration of Local Super Seniors - she said the experience opened her eyes to the value of closely connecting with elders.
Her painting of Mrs Drew now hangs in Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery among several other works from Border artists that celebrate the life of people who have reached 100.
While others taking part in the project were all teenagers, Trigger "just slipped through".
"The organisers of the exhibition contacted me just a couple of days before I turned 20 and I said, is it still OK for me to participate in this, and they said yes, no problem," Trigger said.
"That was in November and I had a deadline of February 4, but I wasn't too worried about it, I had a pretty clear idea of what I wanted to do."
Trigger spent weeks visiting Mrs Drew at Westmont, a retirement village at Baranduda, and forged a close friendship while doing preliminary sketches.
"She's quite a character, Nesta tells lots of stories from the past of course, but is just such a lovely lady to spend time with," she said.
Mrs Drew said she "wasn't sure what all the fuss was about" but was quick to say she also enjoyed the company.
The daughter of a dairy farmer in Tawonga district, she said she loved to tell of her experiences and Trigger was an avid listener.
Mrs Drew has lived at the Baranduda village for nearly five years and spends most of her time in the community's arts, craft and exercise area.
Developed through the Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers, the 100: A Celebration of Local Super Seniors exhibition runs until July 14.
An organiser said the project was a chance for young people to meet a centenarian and for their subjects it was a means to share their life stories.
