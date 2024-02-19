Six beers at 2 pubs then mum hit the road, but she also hit a roundabout

Watching her blue Honda CRV mount the centre of a large Glenroy roundabout rather than go around it meant police had an easy first question to ask.
Before misjudging the gentle loop, Lauren Nicole Millar veered into the middle of Ryan Road while approaching the intersection with Burrows Road.
She pulled over after police turned on their vehicle's warning lights and sirens.
"Had a few drinks have we?" the officer asked the 36-year-old mother-of-three, who was on her way home after a night out at two Albury pubs.
"Yep!" the Glenroy woman replied.
Albury Local Court has heard Millar downed more than a few.
After a positive roadside test, on February 4 about 1.10am, she was arrested and taken to the Albury police station.
Put on the breathalyser, she recorded a reading of 0.155 - or three times the legal limit.
Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, February 19, that Millar, who pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, had been drinking at the Albion Hotel and Beer DeLuxe.
By her reckoning, she'd downed about six mid-strength beers without having anything to eat, though once her drinking was over she managed to squeeze in a bit of sustenance from McDonald's.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said her client, who was emotionally affected by the recent end to a five-year relationship, had been "honest and frank" about the fact that she should not have made the decision to drive.
Ms McLaughlin said she took into account Millar's reading being only just into the high-range, though she also noted how her erratic driving brought her to the attention of police.
But the historic nature of a previous drink-driving matter - a low-range reading in 2009 - meant this was not considered on sentence.
"I accept you are remorseful for committing the offence," Ms McLaughlin said.
Millar was disqualified from driving for seven months, convicted and fined $1600 and placed on a six-month community corrections order.
