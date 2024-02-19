Deliberately lit: Police address Monument Hill blaze and wave of car fires

Albury police are seeking information after a "suspicious" fire tore through trees and threatened homes atop Albury's Monument Hill on Saturday night.
The blaze, deemed to be deliberately lit, ignited at about 9.30pm on February 17 near Memorial Drive.
Addressing the media on Monday, February 19, Acting Inspector Jason Irving said police had initially been called for a car fire.
However, there wasn't a vehicle present when they arrived.
"The fire burned out approximately one square kilometre of bushland," he said.
"There was no need to evacuate any of the residents up there at this stage (and) there's no damage to property in that location.
"However, the fire itself is of concern."
Detectives have deemed the fire suspicious.
"We ask any members of the public that may have been in that area on Saturday night around 9.30pm (for) any dash cam or any information at all ... call Albury police station or Crime Stoppers," Acting Inspector Irving said.
Nobody has been questioned regarding the fire thus far.
Acting Inspector Irving said these are unrelated to the fire on Monument Hill.
"We are conducting investigations since the start of the year with Victoria Police across the border and, obviously, both sides are sharing that information and assisting each other as much as possible," he said.
"The main thing I'll raise to the public is please secure your vehicles.
"Don't leave valuables in your vehicles, particularly don't leave your keys in the vehicles.
"It's really important to make sure at night time, your cars are secure."
Despite ongoing efforts, no patterns have emerged and there are no indications at this stage that the fires are connected to youth crime.
