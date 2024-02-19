Young farmer suffers serious spinal injuries as night in Albury turns sour

A man has been flown to hospital with a serious spinal injury following an incident in Albury.
The Rand resident, 22, is understood to have been at a 21st birthday party on Saturday night.
Intensive care paramedics received a call to David Street early on Sunday morning after the man was accidentally injured.
He was taken to Albury hospital amid concerns he had broken his spine.
The 22-year-old was in an induced coma and was taken to a Melbourne hospital for treatment.
The farm worker, who was with friends when the incident occurred, is being supported by family members.
He remains in The Alfred hospital on Monday.
A spokesman for the hospital said he was in a serious but stable condition.
Police said they were not investigating the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.