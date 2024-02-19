OUR SAY: City2City is too good to lose for the good it does

IT"S hard to think of any event that has brought Albury-Wodonga together more harmoniously and joyously than the City2City fun run-walk.
In a decade, the fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health has made itself a fixture on the calendar of the Twin Cities.
Each February, thousands of people of all ages and varying fitness levels have turned out to support the event and in turn more than $1 million has been collected.
Services ranging from mental health to oral care have benefitted.
Of course, not everything has been easy with COVID prompting a virtual event in 2021 and a testing clinic for the virus having to be navigated around on Gateway Island the following year.
Despite these dramas, the voluntary organising committee, spearheaded by City2City founders Michelle Hudson and Jen Hayes have been able to do a first class job.
However, their herculean efforts have reached a point where they have decided to hang up their runners, with Sunday's edition the last City2City.
Arranging an event with two state bureaucracies and two councils is not simple.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren told those gathered for the last presentation on Sunday that there needed to be an event that if it did not replace the City2City it would at least parallel it.
He's right.
Albury-Wodonga cannot afford to lose something that bonds locals and visitors, old and young, fitness freaks and Sunday strollers.
Not to mention the goodwill and financial boost that such an event provides to Albury Wodonga Health, an organisation that otherwise has been a lightning rod for tensions in recent times because of future hospital plans.
There is apparently some interest with the City2City founders that may kindle a new or reborn event.
Let's hope a similar mindset, with a realisation some events are too precious to disappear, takes hold on the Border and the City2City is back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.