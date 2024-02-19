Albury Carnival of Cups meeting pulls bumper crowd of 5000 plus

Albury Harness Racing Club has been buoyed by another 5000 plus crowd after its Carnival of Cups meeting proved to be a huge success last Friday night.
The club was hoping to attract a similar crowd to New Year's Eve which is traditionally its most popular event of the year with 5500 patrons attending the December 31 meeting recently.
Club president Paul Brown said he was ecstatic to think more than 10,000 people had attended the Albury Paceway in the space of six weeks.
"To be able to host such a big event so quickly after the New Year's Eve meeting is something the club is immensely proud of," Brown said.
"More than 5000 people attended on Friday night which is previously unheard of for our cup meeting.
"A lot of hard work went into the meeting and we are all volunteers at the club and not event managers.
"But we will certainly be better for the experience and learnt quite a few things that we would perhaps do differently if we are fortunate enough to get something similar to this next year.
"We all had to perform roles that we weren't used to and there was a lot of physical work involved in the lead-up.
"But we have received a lot of positive feedback about the event which makes all the hard work involved worthwhile."
The club staged the richest race in its history with the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m) taken out by the husband and wife team of Blake and Ellen Jones with Glenledi Elvis.
Glenledi Elvis smashed the track record in winning the feature race after also breaking the track record over 1770m the previous week at Albury.
The club also had the biggest entertainment line-up in its history with You Am I, The Whitlams, and Sarah McLeod all performing at the meeting.
"The stage and all the entertainment was ultra-impressive," Brown said.
"The VIP marquee sold out and we had 190 people in there.
"It was satisfying to see Blake and Ellen win the cup because the stable is big supporters of our club.
"It was an amazing effort by Glenledi Elvis to break two track records in the space of a week and back-up from the previous Friday.
"I thought the racing over the entire meeting was of good quality and had full fields for all eight races.
"Then having some big name drivers like Dave Moran, Cameron Hart and Nathan Jack make the trip to Albury was another huge positive.
"We certainly appreciate the support of the local community and we will endeavour to make it even bigger and better next year."
