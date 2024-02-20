YOUNG ACHIEVER: Nate's taking a shot at his dreams and reaping rewards

Nate Palubiski always loved following his dad, Simon, around as a kid while he was hunting and competing.
"I just walked around enjoying the sport and the good community feel," Palubiski said
"Also watching James Willett competing at the Olympics, I felt like I could try and reach a level like that one day."
The 16-year-old from Rutherglen tried his hand at football, tennis, cricket, hockey and water skiing, before he decided his true passion was shooting.
Palubiski is now doing everything he can to succeed in his chosen discipline of sporting clay, excelling on national and international stages.
In 2023, Palubiski represented Australia at the Oceania Championship under-21 juniors in New Zealand, where he took home a gold medal in the team event and silver individually.
He also represented his country at the under-21 Junior World Championships in Hungary and finished in third spot at the FITASC World Cup Sporting Clays.
"Before that I'd only been overseas to New Zealand, so it was a great experience meeting all the top shooters from the world and learning from them," he said.
"It was extremely tough competition and I think we all felt that, but we all managed to get through it."
With 10 national titles to his name last year and several state titles, Palubiski is now planning what he'd like to achieve next.
"My goal would be to make the Junior Australian team again," he said.
"I'd like to go to America and place in the top three.
"I love the fact that you can better yourself all the time, you can always get better and achieve."
He admits he's drawing inspiration from Mulwala shooter and two-time Olympian James Willett.
"James would be one of my idols," he said.
"He's achieved so much and he's put so much time and effort into it.
"I've met him a couple of times across the years."
However, Palubiski explains his chosen discipline differs to clay target shooting.
"The targets can roll across the ground like a rabbit would run, or a duck coming across the sky that would fly over your head," he said.
"They can be any distances."
The Rutherglen High School student is learning what it takes to juggle sport and study and now has his training schedule down pat.
"I train Tuesdays on the farm, go to the Wangaratta gun club on Wednesdays and then do either a Thursday or Friday training session at the farm again," he said.
Having cheered on his older sister, Tess, with her high level hockey commitments over the years, Palubiski thanked his family for their ongoing support.
"They've put their life on hold so that Tess and I can compete in our sports," he said.
Palubiski is one of 16 nominees for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
