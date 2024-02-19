Police seize a large amount of GHB, 3 guns, from stolen car in Wangaratta

A man remains in custody after allegedly being found with a large amount of GHB and three firearms in a stolen vehicle in Wangaratta.
Police searched a car on Parfitt Road about 9am on Saturday, February 17.
It's alleged a traffickable quantity of 1,4-Butanediol, which turns into GHB when ingested, was recovered with the guns.
Christopher Mark Stokes, 38, was taken into custody.
Stokes, who lives in Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula, faces 15 charges.
He appeared briefly in Wangaratta court on Monday, February 19.
Lawyer Charles Nikakis said he believed his client was in withdrawal.
He did not seek bail.
"I suspect he's coming down from using 1,4BD and obviously that needs to be attended to if possible," Mr Nikakis said.
Stokes, who appeared in court wearing a black Las Vegas Raiders jumper, will return to court on March 18.
