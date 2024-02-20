'Wonderful administrator and even better bloke': O&M community pays tribute to Greg Claney

Former Ovens and Murray Football Netball League chairperson Greg Claney has been remembered as the man who saved Myrtleford from extinction.
"Greg Claney was the saviour of this club and you can't give anyone more praise than that," former president and club stalwart Bill O'Donohue declared.
Claney passed away on Monday morning after a short battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. He was 71.
Growing up in the Castlemaine area and after successfully completing his commerce degree, he moved to Myrtleford in his early 20s where he quickly established a career in accounting, gaining an outstanding reputation.
Claney also launched himself into the town's sporting community, playing football for the Saints and Whorouly, cricket and golf.
However it was in sporting administration where he had the greatest impact, implementing his accounting expertise and know how on a number of initiatives to improve the management of local sport, particularly the development of junior sport in the area.
He enthusiastically took over the presidency of the Myrtleford Football Club in late 1989 when the club was facing significant financial difficulties.
As a newcomer to the role, he faced the unenviable task of informing players they wouldn't be paid for the 1989-1990 seasons and he negotiated with the Commonwealth Bank to write off a hefty debt.
He initiated a combination of bringing the club together as a community, implementing forward thinking administration and within two years the club was back on its feet again.
Claney was elected as a director of the Ovens and Murray Football League board and was then elected chair in December, 1999.
He became the second longest serving chairperson after stepping down from the role in 2012.
"He was a great mentor and had the ability to work through issues and problems without the emotion and come up with a concise decision," his former O and M deputy Graeme Patterson revealed.
Claney left a legacy in a number of areas.
"Under his leadership in the Ovens and Murray, we saw the merging of football and netball under the one banner," Patterson said.
"He was also a driving force behind the establishment of the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame."
The Hall of Fame started in 2005, so it's about to enter its 20th season and has established itself as a highlight of the league.
"Greg also made the administration and management into a more professional organisation," Patterson explained.
"He had the foresight to modernise the league and must take some of the credit for building the status of the league."
The O and M is regarded as one of the strongest leagues in regional Australia, hosting one of the league's greatest grand finals of the modern era last year when Yarrawonga pipped Albury by four points in front of a bumper crowd of 10,156.
In his time on the board, Claney helped initiate the role of a full-time professional general manager beginning with first appointee, Ron Montgomery, and oversaw successors of that role in Leigh Elder, Steve Harrison and Tom O'Connor.
"He was a calming influence and an outstanding leader," Montgomery added."He was very good with ideas, when we changed a rule recently (at the Hall of Fame), he was the first one I went to to run it past."
Claney and O'Connor continued their strong relationship after the latter left the league.
"Greg was an amazing football administrator and leader but, more importantly, he was a family friend. It's extremely sad and our thoughts are with his wife Monica and their family," O'Connor said.
Although he remained with the Hall of Fame committee, Claney was so highly respected he was invited to join the league's governing body - AFL North East Border - last year.
Claney was awarded life membership of the Myrtleford Football Netball Club, life membership of the Ovens and Murray Football and Netball League and also received an AFL Victoria Country Recognition of service award.
"I'll miss his friendship and companionship and talking to him about a whole range of issues," Patterson said.
"He was a well read, very learned and intelligent man.
"He never pushed his opinion, but if he had a strong opinion, he would tell you what it was but never tried to influence people.
"He was one of the great listeners."
He also helped introduce the now annual all abilities game at half-time in the O and M grand final.
"The Ovens Murray Football Netball League is deeply saddened to hear of Greg's passing," O and M chairperson David Sinclair said.
"Greg served on the board for 19 years, including 13 years as chairman.
"Greg was a giant of football administration. His contribution cannot be underestimated, and his legacy included the purchase of the Leagues premises in Fallon St, the addition of junior netball and the introduction of the Hall of Fame.
"Whilst he was wonderful administrator, he was an even better bloke. A mentor for us all and he will be sadly missed. Our sincere condolences to Monica and his family."
Despite his public profile through work and the Ovens and Murray, Claney remained an intensely private person.
He had a flair for photography, travelled extensively within Australia and overseas with his wife of 44 years, Monica, and family.
Claney was a life-long member of the Hawthorn Football Club and dedicated fan.
"Every young person in the league should get to know who Greg Claney was because he played a major role in making the O and M what it is today," O'Donohue said.
Claney is survived by his wife Monica, sons Sean and Liam, and grandson Lochlan.
A date for his memorial service is yet to be confirmed.
