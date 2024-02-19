Driver with ice in system left crash victim in intensive care unit

A driver with ice in her system caused major injuries to the passenger of another car after driving in front of the vehicle.
One of the victims of Natalie Bilney's failure to give way on September 3, 2022, was flown to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.
She had a broken pelvis, lacerations, nerve damage, and a traumatic abdominal hernia which required 25 centimetres of her bowel to be removed.
Bilney had been driving west on Boorhaman-Springhurst Road at Springhurst in her Honda Jazz.
She failed to spot the oncoming Kia with three occupants on Federation Way and pulled in front of it, hitting the right side of the other car.
Both cars skidded out of control and emergency crews attended about 5.30pm.
A blood sample was taken from Bilney, which returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
"I dunno if it was just because of the grey colour or the shadow on the road, I just didn't see it," she later told police, about the other vehicle.
She said she had used ice and marijuana before the crash, either in the early hours of the morning or the night before.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said it wasn't alleged the drug in her system contributed to the crash.
He said the Corowa woman could pay a fine, but was unable to work due to mental health issues.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said she had a previous dangerous driving charge on her record.
"If someone having been placed in the ICU as a result of your driving isn't terrible enough, it could have been a hell of a lot worse," he said.
"You'd be facing a court for having killed someone.
"It's hardly worth thinking about, the thought of it's quite scary."
Mr Mithen said he had to send a message to all drivers in the community.
Bilney was banned from driving for 18 months and fined $1200, with conviction.
