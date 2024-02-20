The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Child sex abuser contesting charge, denies being on offender registry

February 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sex offender Keith Dudley is contesting a charge relating to an alleged breach of his reporting obligations in Wodonga court. File photo
Sex offender Keith Dudley is contesting a charge relating to an alleged breach of his reporting obligations in Wodonga court. File photo

A Border man accused of breaching his sex offender reporting obligations disputes being placed on the registry, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.