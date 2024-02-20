Child sex abuser contesting charge, denies being on offender registry

A Border man accused of breaching his sex offender reporting obligations disputes being placed on the registry, a court has heard.
Keith Irvine Dudley was found guilty of child sex offences by a Wodonga jury on May 17, 2017.
He was jailed in August of that year for a minimum of three years with a four-and-a-half year maximum.
The Wodonga court this month heard Dudley refused to sign a sex offender registry order at the time.
Dudley, who launched various appeals against his conviction and incarceration, was eventually released from custody.
He was interviewed by a Wodonga detective and was charged after allegedly failing to disclose his employment at CADMAC.
Magistrate Peter Dunn told Dudley on February 14 that there was a letter from the business stating he had been employed there.
Dudley said he wanted to "test their evidence, sir, to see if that's sufficient evidence".
Police told the court Dudley contested being placed on the registry in the County Court, disputes that his name is indefinitely on the registry, and disputes there was a breach in his reporting obligations.
The court heard he wasn't required to sign the document concerning his registration, but the signature wasn't needed for registration to take effect.
Police said he may have signed an acknowledgement of his reporting obligations during a police interview.
Dudley said didn't want to disclose his defence to the court.
He said he had been in the army for 22 years, and part of warfare was "not revealing your battle plan".
A full day hearing is listed in court on July 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.