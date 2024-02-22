Fruit Flies now have a direct line to work with Cirque du Soleil in new deal

Flying Fruit Fly Circus trainees Claire Braunack, 16, Lucia Richardson, 16, and Lucie Mariethoz, 17, with Chloe Pirie, 16, and Nico Pope, 17, bounce off the tramp wall. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will team up with world entertainment giant Cirque du Soleil under a groundbreaking new deal.

The South Albury-based national youth circus would be among six training centres worldwide and the only Australian school selected by the Canadian contemporary circus company.



WATCH: Our calendar years measure the time it takes the earth to orbit the sun, which we round to 365 days. But, it takes the earth 365.24219 days to orbit the sun. Annoyingly, that’s around a quarter of a day - or 5.8 hours - longer than our calendar years. So, every four years, we add the left-over hours together, and make a day - the leap day on February 29.

The new deal would allow a sharing of expertise and best practices in human performance and give high-calibre training opportunities to trainees.



Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said it was a great privilege to be among only six companies worldwide chosen by Cirque du Soleil.



The other groups were based in Portugal, Hungary, France and two in the US.

"This is a fantastic collaboration with the global leader in contemporary circus performance and production," he said.



"It opens a world of opportunities for our students and staff; it will provide an Australian base for the NexGen program that will benefit artists from around the country and Cirque du Soleil will connect directly with our best new circus talent."

Mr Hull said Flying Fruit Fly Circus had cultivated a strong relationship with Cirque du Soleil during recent years.

He said that peaked two years ago when seven Fruit Fly graduates were in Montreal working on Cirque du Soleil's show ECHO or training to be part of it.

"It was the largest intake from a single circus company," Mr Hull said.

"Several graduates are working on their shows worldwide, which now formalises our already productive relationship."

Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people worldwide have been inspired by Cirque du Soleil's artistry.



Based in Montreal, their performances famously blend acrobatics, theatre, dance, visual arts, costumes and original music.



Cirque du Soleil senior director André Lachance welcomed the deal with the Fruit Flies to develop the next generation of circus artists.



"Flying Fruit Fly Circus has an outstanding reputation in the circus community for nurturing highly-skilled artists," he said.



"With over 45 years of experience, they have established themselves as a top-tier organisation for developing new talent, some of whom are currently working at Cirque du Soleil.



"With 2.5 per cent of our artists coming from Australia, we look forward to increasing the talent pool via the NexGen partnership, and are excited to participate in the creation of the next generation of circus artists."



The first Cirque du Soleil NexGen workshop will run at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus' training facility in Albury for one to two weeks later in 2024.

Mr Hull said the company would take 40 students to watch Cirque du Soleil's upcoming show, LUZIA, in Melbourne.

"This is the first practical outcome of the deal," Mr Hull said.

"Cirque du Soleil is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world with 4000 employees and 1200 artists from 80 different nations.

"We're trying to grow our slice of that.