Rogue campers, rather than homeless, focus for law, councillors say

FINES for illegal camping in Wodonga will remain with councillors saying their removal would provide no deterrent to pitching tents in places such as Willow Park and Junction Place.
However, councillor Danny Chamberlain told the council meeting on Monday February 19 that such fines had been on the books of council for many years and never been imposed on those without a home.
"If we did away with that section of the law, how happy you would be if you found someone camped in a tent on your front nature strip who decided they were going to stay there for weeks on end and not move?" Cr Chamberlain said.
The by-law states that: "A person must not camp or sleep on any council land, a public place or on any road in a tent, swag, caravan, mobile home or bus, or any motor vehicle or other temporary or makeshift structure unless he or she is within a caravan park licensed under the Residential Tenancies Act 1997."
Councillor Libby Hall said municipal staff were very mindful of the need to help those without a permanent roof over their heads.
"My view is that the council local law enforcement officers need to have that ability to move people on," Cr Hall said.
"The unintended consequences of not having the appropriate laws to do so would (give) rise to campers possibly placing themselves on Willow Park or any other public-owned land."
Cr Hall later added Junction Place as a potential illegal camping location and noted there had been concerns about people setting up bases on McFarlanes Hill.
Ms Adams told The Border Mail in December that having fines "can exacerbate the challenges the homeless face".
"Fines impose additional financial burdens on people who are already struggling to meet basic needs, effectively deepening their poverty," Ms Adams said.
Councillor Kev Poulton addressed the criticism in his comments to this week's meeting.
"Some of that public flak that we've copped as a council has been from agencies that have asked us for support before," the former mayor said.
"I've sat in this very room in my councillor term finding solutions and support for them to help homeless people.
"So I will take that a little bit personally, when that criticism is levelled at an organisation that I'm a part of, despite the fact that that same organisation I've been a part of has tried to help as much as we could in the past."
At Cr Poulton's request, council deputy chief executive Debra Mudra outlined how the city helps Wodonga's homeless through its health plan, which has a housing strategy, as well as via liaising with relevant agencies to advocate for assistance and its planning approach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.