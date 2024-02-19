Police investigating car fire in the driveway of a Wangaratta home

Police are investigating a car fire in the driveway of a Wangaratta home.
Fire crews were called to Cavanagh Street about 4am on Tuesday, February 20.
A vehicle was found burning when the crews arrived.
The flames were extinguished by firefighters.
The car wasn't listed as stolen.
Detectives have attended the area and conducted a canvas of the street.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.