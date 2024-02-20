'I'll kill you dead': Jail for spate of bizarre crimes in North East town

A Wangaratta man with a history of bizarre and threatening behaviour has been jailed for six months for various offences, including assaults against older residents.
Tom Vonarx, 39, targeted a man referred to in Wangaratta court as an "elderly victim" on a Rowan Street footpath on November 23 last year.
He swung a punch at the man, who didn't know him, but missed.
The victim was left in shock.
Vonarx, who has had a large number of psychiatric admissions, told police the victim was "evil" but didn't elaborate.
Vonarx also targeted an APCO worker about 7am on December 28, lunging at the worker as she walked back to her vehicle.
The 39-year-old was banned from being at the petrol station.
A woman, also referred to in court as being "elderly", was using a walking frame outside the town's Big W on January 6 this year.
Vonarx held his fist up to the victim in a threat to punch her, causing the woman fear, then paced up and down outside the retail outlet.
He again held up his fists and said "I will f---ing kill you dead".
Vonarx next attended a Perry Street unit about 12am on January 9, and walked in and had a shower while the female resident was partially asleep.
She became aware Vonarx was inside and tried to get him to leave, but he tried to pull her shirt off before "smacking her across the face".
Vonarx was arrested before being bailed, and sparked a bin fire by throwing a burning cigarette in a bin after being released.
He resisted arrest before lashing out at police and trying to grab their tactical equipment.
Vonarx smeared faeces through his police station cell after being subdued and taken into custody, which left the cell unable to be used.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said her client had multiple mental health issues and said a corrections order could address his drug and alcohol problems.
Previous orders have failed to curb his behaviour.
Magistrate Peter Mithen ordered Vonarx spend six months in jail.
"It's disappointing, it is similar sort of offending that you've been dealt with previously," he said.
Vonarx has previously been jailed for spraying swastikas on public property, threatening people and incidents involving knives.
Mr Mithen said he appreciated Vonarx might not have been in a healthy state of mind, but said the victims would have felt "quite palpable" fear of being assaulted.
