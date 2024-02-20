The Border Mail
'I'll kill you dead': Jail for spate of bizarre crimes in North East town

February 20 2024 - 3:00pm
Thomas Vonarx has been jailed for six months for a spate of offences across Wangaratta. File photo
A Wangaratta man with a history of bizarre and threatening behaviour has been jailed for six months for various offences, including assaults against older residents.

