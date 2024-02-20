Council boss salutes school crossing supervisor killed on duty

SCHOOL crossing supervisor Brian Beach, who was fatally struck by a car, has been mourned by Wodonga Council's chief executive in a formal tribute.
Matt Hyde used general business at the council meeting on Monday February 19 to express the city's sorrow at the death of Mr Beach, who was employed by the council.
"I would like to wish our condolences to the family of the late Brian Beach, who tragically passed away as a valued member of the City of Wodonga staff, looking out for the youth and the future of our community," Mr Hyde said.
"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his colleagues.
"Rest in peace Brian Beach."
Fellow crossing supervisors will form a guard of honour for Mr Beach at his funeral in Wodonga on Friday February 23.
Council flags will also be flown at half-mast.
Mr Beach, 63, died after being struck by a car while he was on duty at a crossing in Melrose Drive around school departure time on February 2.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.