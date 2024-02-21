The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Please remember building's history amid plans for redevelopment

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
COVID restrictions and face masks featured at the October 2021 auction of Abikhair House, Swift Street, Albury.
Hope building's history recognised

Regarding the Abikhairs' house, Swift Street, Albury, I do hope the builder and his advisers appreciate the significance of the building and hopefully will arrive at a decision whereby the 'signage' may be incorporated into and used in the new building. I have not been inside the house at all but have noticed some stained glass windows from a distance - perhaps they too!

