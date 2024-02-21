YOUR SAY: Please remember building's history amid plans for redevelopment

Regarding the Abikhairs' house, Swift Street, Albury, I do hope the builder and his advisers appreciate the significance of the building and hopefully will arrive at a decision whereby the 'signage' may be incorporated into and used in the new building. I have not been inside the house at all but have noticed some stained glass windows from a distance - perhaps they too!
There was an article and photo of people attending a reunion of Lebanese families on October 17, 2023, which gave me a view of all the family names I have been aware of since coming to Albury in 1973, their connecting and what they have contributed to Albury.
The 'sign' could then be a recognition of their contribution and work for the good of all people.
What those who want it "back to the way we were" (i.e. two separate hospitals along state lines) don't realise is that Victoria will never build a new Wodonga hospital; it plays directly into their plans to have Wodonga as a second class citizen to Goulburn Valley Health. United we have an overwhelming argument on sheer numbers over anywhere else in regional Victoria except Geelong.
Our community is amongst the five largest inland communities in Australia and our hospital services and infrastructure get funded nowhere near the extent of the other big five.
This is why Victoria, NSW and federal governments need to sit down now to sort it out.
Sadly, not me as Kiewa-raised Ms Thomas is a spoke in the wheel of the clueless, rudderless, arrogant, non-transparent Vic Premier dictatorship paradigm conceptualised by the worst Victorian Premier in my living memory, one 'Chairman Denial' Andrews.
Andrews from Wangaratta, Allan from Bendigo, Thomas from Kiewa don't give two and a half hoots about regional Victoria unless there's a new hole to be dug, shovel to be flung or vote on the line.
We deserve much better ... vote/kick 'em out next Vic election.
