YOUNG ACHIEVER: The unforgettable moments that led Zarlie to Giant success

Zarlie Goldsworthy can easily recall the buzz of excitement surrounding her AFLW debut as a Giant in 2022. She had made it.
"Playing my first game at the SCG in the first ever Sydney derby was amazing," she reflected.
"I was more excited than nervous to finally get my opportunity.
"To kick my first goal in the pocket where my family was watching from will always be unforgettable."
But rewinding back to the start, there was a different sport which initially had her attention.
"Growing up, soccer was always my number one sport," she said.
"I have many favourable memories playing for Albury United Soccer Club and Country NSW in five national football championships.
"But it was my move to Sydney when I was 14-years-old for two years for the Junior Matildas and Football NSW that I will never forget.
"I made lifelong friends and now enjoy their success in the W League and Junior Matildas.
"I'm happy to be their supporter on the sidelines, as they are mine."
But while she was achieving her soccer dreams, the now 19-year-old found herself constantly being drawn towards Aussie rules.
"I was constantly nagging my parents to let me switch codes, but rightfully they refused as there were no pathways for AFL at that time," she said.
"After returning home to Albury, I never really thought it was something I could pursue until after my first Murray Bushrangers game."
Fast forward to the end of 2023 and Goldsworthy has stamped her mark as the youngest recipient of Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest award, the Gabrielle Trainor Medal, is an AFLW Australian squad member and the youngest AFLW player ever to kick five goals in a game, as well as accumulating several other club accolades.
"I'm honoured to be recognised for the award, as it was not only a reflection of my hard work paying off over the years, but my teammates," she said.
"I'm highly grateful for them and they constantly motivate me to push harder."
Growing up as a keen Hawthorn supporter, Goldsworthy looked up to the likes of Matt Spangher, Brendan Whitecross and Brian Lake.
"They're players I love because they always put the team first and played their roles," she said.
"However, now I have my own teammates that I definitely admire around the club, such as Nicola Barr, Alicia Eva and Alyce Parker.
"They've been my biggest influences and supporters since being at the club and I'm constantly learning off them on and off the field."
As Goldsworthy looks towards her third AFLW season, it's team success that she's chasing.
"I know we've all been working hard in the off-season to try and reach our goal of playing finals," she said.
"I also think we all feel that we need to give back to our faithful fans and reward them."
Goldsworthy is one of 16 nominees for the Young Achiever Award.
"I'm proud to call Albury home," she said.
"Whether it was local soccer, cricket of AFL, I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for some dedicated local coaches and managers throughout the region."
She also thanked her family for their ongoing support.
"They have sacrificed a lot for me over numerous years and I'm eternally grateful. I'll always have a special place for their support and love them to bits."
