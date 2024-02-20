Fire crews extinguish flames before they could spread to Wodonga Plaza

Wodonga police have spoken to a youth following a fire next to a shopping centre.
Wooden pallets and cardboard on a side wall of Wodonga Plaza were set on fire about 1.15am on Tuesday.
The burning items left scorch marks on bricks on the western side of the building, next to Watson Street, during the February 20 incident.
Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread inside the shopping centre.
Investigators have spoken to a boy over the incident.
Nobody else is being sought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.