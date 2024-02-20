'Failure fears': Put the brakes on hospital work, parliament told

Victoria's Opposition health spokeswoman wants further work on the Albury hospital upgrade to be delayed until key reports are released.
Georgie Crozier on Tuesday, February 20, put a notice of motion to the state Legislative Council outlining various concerns about the jointly funded Victorian-NSW redevelopment of Albury hospital.
They included the Victorian government's "refusal" to provide the latest Albury Wodonga Health clinical services and master plans covering bed numbers, operating theatres and dialysis chairs along with its "failure" to investigate geotechnical faults at the Borella Road hospital.
Ms Crozier also noted the "fears of the Border Medical Association, a group of highly respected health professionals in Albury-Wodonga, that stage one of the brownfield development is being tailored to a budget rather than the projected needs for points of care and theatres".
She said there had been a "failure to address the wide-ranging concerns of the Border community over the cost and potential pitfalls of redeveloping the Albury campus as opposed to a greenfield build".
Ms Crozier concluded her notice by calling for the "government to release the latest master and clinical service plans to address these concerns before any further work on the $558 million brownfield redevelopment at the Albury campus of Albury Wodonga Health".
Councillor Danny Chamberlain said: "We still don't know what they're going to build or how they're going to go about it and clearly the health outcomes for our community are going to suffer."
Councillor Danny Lowe pointed to a design glitch with the relatively new Albury hospital car park on the corner of Borella Road and East Street as a reason to be sceptical about the looming building upgrade.
"They've planned this car park but they haven't planned for the safety of the people using it," Cr Lowe said.
"My thing is if they can't actually get a car park right how are they going to get the whole hospital right?
"To get yourself out of that car park you have to walk through the boom gates where vehicles enter and exit, it's...something to think about."
Cr Lowe stressed the council's fight for a better health service was in the interests of hospital workers as well as patients.
"I've met staff who are working six, seven, eight days in a row because they can't get people in to relieve them," he said.
"(They) do an amazing job and they just keep putting their hand up, they keep going, keep going but you can't keep asking staff to go that extra yard.
"Both sides of the river need to come together and support those that are working in it, because it is those that are working in it that are going to make our community healthier."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.