Albury-Wodonga's most expensive suburbs: Inside Twin Cities' rental squeeze

Rental prices in Wodonga have skyrocketed by about 40 per cent in the past five years, nearly doubling that of its cross-border counterpart.
In 2024, renters can expect to pay almost $50 more per week for a house in Wodonga compared to Albury.
Leneva topped the list of the most expensive Border suburbs to rent in with a median weekly rental value of $565, according to data from CoreLogic.
Baranduda ($560), Thurgoona ($537), West Wodonga ($515), Wodonga ($506) and Albury ($498) follow close behind.
Victorian suburbs also saw the greatest annual and five year change in rental values.
Baranduda saw a 5.7 per cent annual increase and a 44.1 per cent rise over five years, while Thurgoona witnessed a 1.6 per cent annual increase and a 26.2 per cent surge over the same period.
April Sharp, business development manager at Ray White Albury Central, attributes the high prices south of the border to Wodonga's limited rental availability.
"With Covid, prices everywhere went up," she said.
"But, (it was felt more in) Wodonga because there are probably less rental properties on the market.
"There are more restrictions for landlords in Wodonga as well. So, I guess there are many selling up their rental properties."
While the rental crisis may have eased compared to last year, Ms Sharp explained, competition remains fierce, particularly in Thurgoona, East Albury and Wodonga.
"I think it (the rental crisis) has probably plateaued now," Ms Sharp said.
"But there is still probably a lack of affordable housing.
"So, if someone has been in their property for a long time and the landlord is selling, well, they'll get quite a bit of shock of what the properties are going for."
Four bedroom houses with two bathrooms are the most competitive, Ms Sharp said.
Joshua Moon, of Thurgoona, told The Border Mail he attended an inspection for a four bedroom house in Thurgoona advertised for under $600 per week, where he was one of "at least 20 people" vying for the property.
Similarly, Anjula Nadeesha, who moved to the Border from Sri Lanka with his young family three weeks ago, described the rental market as competitive.
He said there was "at least eight to 10 families" at every inspection he has attended.
Make life easy for the real estate agent and the landlord, Ms Sharp said.
Rental history, identification papers, income documents and references should be filled out in full.
"This makes it quicker and faster and we can present the landlord with what we have on hand," Ms Sharp said.
Ms Sharp also said renters should submit their application before inspecting the property.
"Then, of course, they view the property and then we ask more questions on site," she said.
"Or, if someone applies and they are not from here, we will call them up to get a feel and have a little conversation and ask some questions if need be."
The "tell me about yourself" section is also an important element of the application.
"You don't have to write a lot, but give me an insight into who you are," Ms Sharp said.
"They might say, I work for such and such, we have always paid rent on time, we are very neat, tidy and punctual, I used to live in the northern beaches with my brother and recently moved to Thurgoona."
Ms Sharp highlighted red flags that real estate agents look out for, including rental arrears (unpaid or late rent), disputes with neighbours, or a poor presentation during a routine inspection.
She said these factors significantly impact an applicant's chances of securing a rental property.
If you or someone you know are struggling to find a rental, let The Border Mail know at newsroom@bordermail.com.au.
