Giants add two experienced premiership players and a talented junior Tiger

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has signed experienced duo Matt Grantham and Fraser Elliott in a huge boost to the Giants improving on last year's preliminary final exit.
Both Grantham and Elliott had last season off but have been training with the Giants since Christmas before committing to the club recently.
Grantham, who is also a talented cricketer with Corowa, was on the recruiting radar of several clubs before the Giants emerged with his prized signature.
In a further bonus, clever forward Oscar Hayes has also committed after also having last season off.
A talented Albury junior, Hayes was a joint winner of the thirds O&M best and fairest award in 2019 and also boasts a handful of senior appearances with the league powerhouse in 2022.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis was relieved the trio recently put pen to paper after training with the club and enjoying the vibe amongst the playing group.
"We have been working on signing them for a while and it has finally paid dividends," Athanitis said.
"To be honest both Matt and Fraser have been on the recruiting radar since September and they committed to training when we started in January.
"So I have been quietly confident they would sign, it was just a matter of when.
"I didn't pester them too much and sometimes that's the key to recruiting that you don't put too much pressure on recruits to sign straight away.
"Oscar is someone we had been in contact with a fair bit and it hadn't really progressed as well as I would have hoped.
"But then he recently made a decision to train and it didn't take him long to sign after that."
Grantham will bolster the Giants' midfield rotations and is also a dangerous goalkicking option when resting forward and booted 40 goals for Wahgunyah in 2017.
The 32-year-old boasts a handy CV in the district leagues.
He is a triple best and fairest winner at his junior club in Wahgunyah and played in a flag at Glenrowan.
Grantham most recently played for Corowa-Rutherglen under coach Peter German two years ago where he suffered a broken leg mid-season.
Elliott was a Wangaratta Rovers junior who is a big body defender with plenty of experience.
He is a triple premiership player at Glenrowan and was also captain in one of the flag triumphs.
Elliott also played in a flag at Woori Yallock in the Outer East Football-Netball League.
Athanitis is hopeful both Grantham and Hayes can have an impact on the scoreboard and help cover the loss of Giants young gun Nathan Wardius who was their main avenue to goal last year.
"Hopefully all three of the boys are fresh after not playing last year," he said.
"They certainly have kept themselves fit despite not playing and are in good nick.
"The leadership of Matt and Fraser should also prove priceless for our young group.
"We needed a couple of blokes in their early 30s that have been successful and played in grand finals and won flags.
"Along with Michael Oates, we now have three premiership players in the side.
"You can't underestimate that sort of experience and you would be surprised by the amount of players running around in the Hume league that haven't won a flag.
"I think Brian and Dan Lieschke are the only other two players that have played in a grand final and that was back in 2014.
"Matt and Oscar will both rotate through the midfield and up forward and will provide another avenue to goal which we needed to address after Nathan got drafted by GWS."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.