Enjoy unparalleled quality in this bespoke Wagga home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Indulge in the pinnacle of luxury living with this bespoke home nestled in Wodonga.
Boasting an impressive 35.5 squares under roof, this Lewis-built steel frame residence from 2016 epitomizes unparalleled quality.
Entertaining is a breeze with two distinct living areas, including the open plan dining room which is perfect for hosting large gatherings.
The kitchen stands out with 40mm stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, and a servery window for effortless indoor-outdoor flow.
The master suite serves as a private sanctuary, featuring exquisite pendant lighting, a spacious walk-in wardrobe, opulent ensuite with electric floor heating and floor-to-ceiling tiles.
Sliding doors seamlessly connect to the backyard.
Additional features including an entertainer's nook, outdoor alfresco area, double garage with internal access and storage room, double gate side access, gas log fire, designer lighting, and ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling throughout the home, even in the wet areas.
The low-maintenance gardens are complemented by a garden shed and side access, approximately 10.5 kilowatt solar system, and yard with expansive rear alfresco area including a spa.
