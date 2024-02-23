The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Enjoy unparalleled quality in this bespoke Wagga home

February 23 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boasting an impressive 35.5 squares under roof, this Lewis-built steel frame residence from 2016 epitomizes unparalleled quality. Pictures supplied.
Boasting an impressive 35.5 squares under roof, this Lewis-built steel frame residence from 2016 epitomizes unparalleled quality. Pictures supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.