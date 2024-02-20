Keeping it clean: Border residents are scrubbing up for everyone's sake

Clean Up Australia Day is back and communities across the Border are putting on their gloves to tidy up our streets.
Sammi Tatterson, 17, of The Scots School Albury, finds the day a good reminder to look after the environment.
"I live in a national park in Falls Creek in the alpine region, and I think it's really important because a lot of people feel that this place isn't their responsibility to clean up and they just litter," she said.
"Everyone needs to realise that they're all a part of it and need to help the community by not littering and picking it up if they see it."
The Simpson house captain is continuing the house's tradition of helping to organise the event. She is encouraging her peers from years 7 to 12 to come along and help clean up Eastern Hill, Albury.
"We're going to East Albury on Sunday, March 3, on Clean Up Australia Day, trying to get as many people involved as we can to get over there and help," she said.
School chaplain Simon Goss says the recently redeveloped area in Albury is a challenge to keep clean.
"I think where we're intending on cleaning up at Eastern Hill, it seems to be the go-to place for people who love going to drive through," he said.
"And so fast food chains do have a responsibility to make sure that their single use products are either compostable or recyclable."
Principal Mark Hemphill is looking forward to seeing his school make a difference.
"We're very keen to support the local community. The environment's incredibly important to us," he said.
"We live in a beautiful part of the world, we need to make sure that we keep it beautiful."
DJ Binding and his team at Binding Building are eager to participate in their first Clean Up Australia Day event.
The Albury resident grew up in the area and is tired of the litter piling up on the side of the road.
"People are coming in through Albury-Wodonga and you'd like to see the entries into our areas just a bit cleaner," he said.
"You kind of drive into the towns and you see a bit of rubbish and stuff on the side of the road. I just feel it would be good to do better.
"So us as a team are definitely putting our hand up to make it better."
Mr Binding will be holding his event from 7.30am on Friday, March 1, at the Union Road and Dallinger Road intersection, Lavington.
Mr Binding said anyone was invited to register and come along.
"It's just a good thing to get together. So once we do the cleanup side of things, I'm going to put a barbecue on and a few coffees on back at the shed afterwards, just to make a bit of a morning out of it," he said.
There are Clean Up Australia Day events happening right across the Border and North East, including Wodonga, Corowa, Rutherglen, Beechworth and Wangaratta. For more information visit cleanup.org.au.
