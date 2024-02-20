The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police found range of weapons during search of banned man's Wodonga home

Updated February 20 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police searched Tristan Hamilton's Wodonga home in March last year and recovered various weapons. Picture supplied
Police searched Tristan Hamilton's Wodonga home in March last year and recovered various weapons. Picture supplied

A Wodonga father subject to a firearms ban was found with various weapons, including a Taser, double edged knife and 22 rounds of rifle ammunition during a search of his home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.