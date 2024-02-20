Police found range of weapons during search of banned man's Wodonga home

A Wodonga father subject to a firearms ban was found with various weapons, including a Taser, double edged knife and 22 rounds of rifle ammunition during a search of his home.
One of the 27 people arrested on both sides of the Border in the joint operation with NSW Police members was Tristan Hamilton.
Hamilton, who has anti-police and pro-white supremacist tattoos, was subject to a firearms prohibition order after prior offending.
A March 23 search of his house found a gel blaster, which is classed as an imitation handgun, a bag of cannabis seeds, a dagger, ammunition and nine large fireworks.
The 40-year-old's car also had knuckledusters.
Police asked the snake catcher about the weapons and he largely said he had forgotten most of them were there, or that they were for camping.
He said the cannabis seeds were to grow marijuana in his rear yard for pain, and the fireworks were for his children to enjoy.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said while Hamilton was subject to the firearms ban, his priors weren't the most serious he had seen.
"He's not a prohibited person for any reason that would cause people to be terrified that he would have weapons," the magistrate said.
The magistrate said he had previously represented gangland figure Noel Faure.
Faure had priors for armed robbery and manslaughter and kept a loaded gun beside his bed despite being banned from owning firearms.
Mr Zebrowski said there was a vast difference between that case, or a case where someone had loaded guns to protect a cannabis crop, and Hamilton's case.
"He doesn't have the sort of priors that make me believe he's an absolute menace," he said, and noted the firearm seized was a gel blaster.
"The priors aren't the sort of priors that would cause me to be terrified about being a bad guy on the streets with weapons.
"You've been a bit careless.
"You've collected stuff over the years.
"You've just got to be more careful of the stuff you collect over the years."
Hamilton was urged to get rid of anything at his house that was "slightly dodgy".
The seized items will be destroyed and Hamilton was ordered on Tuesday, February 20, to pay a $1000 fine.
