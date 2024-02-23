Timeless charm with modern comforts

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Welcome to the timeless charm of Culcairn, where history meets luxury in this stunning over 100-year-old red brick Federation-style home.
Nestled on a sprawling one-acre parcel of land with enchanting creek frontage, this residence is a true embodiment of classic elegance and modern comfort.
The character-filled exterior, adorned with intricate details and surrounded by lush greenery, sets the tone for the unique beauty that awaits inside.
This magnificent property has five bedrooms, offering ample space for family and guests alike.
The bungalow serves as a private haven for visitors, providing comfort and privacy amidst the tranquility of the surroundings.
A dedicated study provides the perfect space for remote work or could be used as a studio.
Two meticulously renovated bathrooms, where modern amenities seamlessly blend with the charm of yesteryears.
With three distinct living areas, the generously proportioned rooms with 3.6m high ceilings exude a sense of grandeur.
The country-style kitchen, a culinary haven with ample storage for all your gastronomic delights.
Bathed in natural light, it's not just a space for cooking but a place for creating lasting memories.
