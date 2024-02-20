The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No convictions for mum, uncle who took 'screaming' boy from his school outing

By Albury Court
February 21 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No convictions for mum, uncle who took 'screaming' boy from his school outing
No convictions for mum, uncle who took 'screaming' boy from his school outing

A mother has wiped away tears on avoiding a conviction over an incident where she and her brother snatched her son from a school outing to the Albury Entertainment Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.