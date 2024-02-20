'This certainly isn't the end': Britton opens up about Idol experience

Olivia Britton's dream of becoming the next Australian Idol has come to an end.
However, as one chapter closes, the story of this budding superstar from Wodonga is only beginning to unfold.
Britton spoke to The Border Mail about her Idol experience and her plans for the future after her final performance aired on Tuesday, February 20.
"This experience has really fuelled my fire and I'm now focused on releasing music and pushing myself out there," she said.
"No more sitting back hoping the opportunity will arise, I'm ready to create the opportunity for myself.
"So, stay tuned."
On Tuesday night, Britton sung Tate McRae's hit song Greedy in the hope of progressing to Australian Idol's top 12.
Backstage before entering the spotlight, Britton said she felt a rush of emotion.
"I had a swarm of hair and makeup people around me, fussing and fixing," she said.
"I closed my eyes and said, 'take all of this in' because it felt like such a dream, and I knew how quickly it could all end."
The feedback from all three judges was overwhelmingly positive. Yet, it wasn't enough to get her through to next week's live shows.
"I am so gutted that it's over," Britton said. "I'm so gutted that Albury-Wodonga don't get their chance to vote for me.
"But, I am proud of my performance and I feel I went out on a high.
"I loved the song, the crowd, the outfit (I actually dressed myself because the wardrobe team loved my idea so much) - it all came together.
"I just feel so lucky to have experienced even a small slice of my dreams coming true."
Reflecting on her experience, Britton said she never imagined how "long and gruelling" the days on the show would be.
"I was waiting for 10 hours on my audition day," she said. "No one ever takes that into account when watching the auditions.
"And, I don't think people watching at home realise how many cogs there are in the Idol machine.
"There are so many moving parts from the music team, publicity, film crews, to wardrobe and producers, the list is endless - nothing can really prepare you for that."
Britton also shared a few "beautiful moments" from her audition that didn't make it to air, including judge Kyle Sandilands telling her he thought she could go all the way.
"I spoke about when I was a child, sleeping under tables, using jackets as blankets and pillows whilst my mum was gigging," she said.
"Marcia (Hines) likened my upbringing with my mum to her and her daughter Deni.
"We had a real heartfelt conversation."
Britton said, after her Idol journey, she knows that she has what it takes to make it on the national stage.
"Idol was a great test for me to really see if I could survive mentally and physically in such a fast paced, stressful environment," she said.
"I can, I did, and I loved every minute of it.
"So, I'm walking away with a heavy heart right now but I'm also so full of gratitude because I know that this industry is exactly where I belong."
Britton said the outpouring of support she has received from home has been overwhelming.
"I am so beyond grateful to everyone," she said.
"I know that if I had made it to the voting rounds I would've gone all the way, purely based on the support of Albury-Wodonga and neighbouring communities.
"This certainly isn't the end for me, and I hope everyone will continue to follow my music journey.
"I hope I made you all proud."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.