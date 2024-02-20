CDHBU: Gains, losses, Q&A with Kyle Docherty and prospects this season

WE SAY: CDHBU has arguably had its most productive off-season since joining the Hume league with the hype-meter slowly rising over the summer with each additional signing. There are rumours emerging from the Power camp that club stalwarts Paul Rippingale and 'Darkie' Collins haven't been this excited since dual premiership coach Jarrod 'Chalky' Hanrahan held the premiership cup aloft after their most recent flag in 2007 in the Coreen league. And while coach Kyle Docherty will be keen to keep a lid on the expectation, the hype surrounding the merged identity is warranted. After making finals for the first time since 2016 last year, the Power have added the necessary class to become the finals force they desperately crave to become. Darcy Melksham, George Sandral and Jordan Lavis all boast previous O&M experience and should dominate at the lower standard of the Hume league. Jack Andison is coming off a breakout season with Rutherglen after winning the best and fairest and is another recruit who should thrive in the Hume league. Jimmy Hanrahan is also a dual best and fairest with the Cats in 2021-22 and has all the credentials to have a big impact after deciding to return to his junior club. The two biggest queries on the Power's finals credentials is a much tougher draw compared to last season and if they have enough firepower to kick a winning score against the other finals contenders. Ryan Beveridge and Corey Smith booted 100 goals between them last season but the Power often struggled to kick a winning score against quality opposition if either of them was well held. The merged identity also has to play likely finalists Osborne, Holbrook, Jindera, Howlong and RWW Giants twice, making their task of reaching finals again a lot more difficult than last season. But considering the list that Docherty has at his disposal, it would be a major disappointment if the Power didn't improve on last year's performance and win at least one final.