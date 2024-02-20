The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

CDHBU: Gains, losses, Q&A with Kyle Docherty and prospects this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
February 21 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty led the Power to finals last year for the first time since 2016.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty led the Power to finals last year for the first time since 2016.

CDHBU

Coach: Kyle Docherty

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.