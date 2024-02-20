Viv Richards is the original 'Master Blaster', but we have CAW's versions

Sunday's Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial T20 grand final is shaping as a battle of the 'Master Blasters'.
Tallangatta's John Oswell hammered 74 runs from only 47 deliveries in a 15-run win over 50-over premiers Lavington on Tuesday night, while North Albury coach Matt Condon hammered 93 from 54 balls in the other semi-final win over St Patrick's.
The Patties contested last year's decider against Tallangatta, with the latter winning a four-run thriller.
Condon's innings effectively destroyed the home team's hopes, striking five boundaries and six sixes.
He combined in a 124-run fourth wicket partnership with Anthony Hartshorn (45 not out).
Condon played in the Prime Minister's XI against an England team containing Joe Root, Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler in 2015, so the region's cricket fans are blessed to be able to wander down to a local ground and watch him for free.
"Well and truly, he's just a class above, not only with the the way he plays, but the way he coaches, he's something that none of us at North have ever seen before, he's been a big help in that way," North Albury paceman Jake Burge said of his mentor.
St Pat's will be sick of the sight of Condon.
The left-hander has pummelled the Patties' attack in three games this season, hitting 267 runs at an average of 89 with a stunning strike rate of 146.
"Benny (captain Ben Fulford) actually mentioned to us yesterday (on Tuesday) that Matt hates (he said sarcastically) playing against these blokes, he just seems to hit them everywhere," Burge added.
The Patties were missing coach Liam Scammell, who was injured in last Saturday's 50-over game against Lavington.
Still, it was a bitterly disappointing effort to collapse for only 61, with No. 4 Mitch O'Brien top-scoring on 16.
Cal Langlands nabbed 3-13.
Oswell and fellow opener Shoaib Shaikh (37 from 26 deliveries) damaged Lavington's chances with an 85-run stand.
The home team went after rising teenage leg-spinner Hunter Hall, who finished with 0-38 from three overs after claiming a remarkable 7-10 against New City in last week's final round.
The visitors were 3-2 after losing Oscar Lyons and Sam Harris for golden ducks, while Sam O'Connor scored one.
But a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket from Chris Galvin, with a scorching 73 from 45 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, the same boundary count as Oswell, and Ryan Brown (32) handed the Panthers hope at 7-147.
However, they lost 3-5 to finish on 152.
Opening bowlers Sam Stephens (4-32) and Dilhara Lokuhettige (3-16) were excellent.
Oswell heads into the grand final at New City's Urana Road Oval in sublime form.
The Englishman has hammered 376 runs at 75.2 in his last six matches, in both forms of the game.
In the T20s, the powerful right-hander has 203 runs at 101.5, with a strike rate of 186.
The prospect of Oswell v Condon, along with the host of other fine players, is an exciting prospect for any regional cricket fans.
The T20 grand final starts at 2pm, with the District-Hume decider between Culcairn and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock from 11am.
