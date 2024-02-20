Woman in court after man severely burnt by fire at Howlong property

A woman has appeared in Albury court after being charged with burning a man at a Howlong home.
Paramedics were called about 5.30am after the 23-year-old suffered life threatening injuries, with burns to most of his body.
Mr Loader was first taken to Albury hospital then flown to The Alfred in Melbourne.
He had been in an induced coma.
The 23-year-old has received several skin grafts in hospital and still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him.
She was charged with burning or maiming by using corrosive fluid and bailed on January 15.
Walpole faced Albury Local Court briefly on Wednesday, February 21, flanked by two supporters.
Lawyer Jason Hanke sought a 10-week adjournment before registrar Wendy Howard.
Walpole's bail was continued and she will return to court on April 30.
Donors have raised close to $50,000 for Mr Loader and his family through GoFundMe.
An auction will also be held at the Gerogery Hotel on March 16 with donations being sought.
A spokesman for The Alfred confirmed Mr Loader was remained in hospital in a stable condition on Wednesday.
