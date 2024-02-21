Wednesday's not ideal for those working, but it's a good excuse for an RDO

The Ovens and Murray Football League fraternity will host one of its 'hidden secrets' at Myrtleford Golf Club next month.
The Past Players and Officials golf day generally attracts up to 70 former footballers, but many from the modern era would not be aware of it.
"It's extremely great fun, we're very, very lucky, I'm not sure what it is that attracts the players, perhaps it's the guys love catching up and going back over old times," coordinator and former Wangaratta Rovers (1962-67) player John Welch said.
"Les Waldron played at Albury and is now 85, he tells half a dozen stories or so about different players after the game, you can hear a pin drop when he's talking and I think a big percentage of the players look forward to his segment (laughs)."
A handful of O and M Hall of Famers in Neville Hogan (Wangaratta Rovers), who has Legend status, and Emmy DeFazio (Benalla), among other former players, act as captains with prospective golfers contacting them for information.
Welch can also be contacted on 0411-091-756.
Myrtleford will host the event for the 19th successive year on Wednesday, March 6.
It's a shotgun start from 10am.
