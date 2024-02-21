The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

These Old Vets won't rest, paddling 2400km to support their fellow soldiers

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
February 21 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former army officers and Murray River paddlers Ross Boyd and Ian Errington arrived at Albury's Noreuil Park on Tuesday, February 20. Picture supplied
Former army officers and Murray River paddlers Ross Boyd and Ian Errington arrived at Albury's Noreuil Park on Tuesday, February 20. Picture supplied

A rest stop in Albury on Tuesday, February 20, has punctuated a 2400-kilometre river paddle by a trio of army veterans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.