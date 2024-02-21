These Old Vets won't rest, paddling 2400km to support their fellow soldiers

A rest stop in Albury on Tuesday, February 20, has punctuated a 2400-kilometre river paddle by a trio of army veterans.
Known as Old Vets Stomping, the Queensland-based men began kayaking the length of the Murray River on February 14, aiming to raise money and awareness for Soldier On and MatesHeroHelp.
Paddlers Ross Boyd and Ian Errington, with Tony Turner as their land support, have more than 110 years of Defence service between them, including operational deployments to Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
"In retirement, we have undertaken long treks (stomps) to raise awareness about the difficulties experienced by servicemen and women on separation from their service to the nation," Mr Turner said.
Old Vets Stomping paddled four hours from Lake Hume on Tuesday morning before arriving at Noreuil Park. The Albury break was followed by 25 kilometres of paddling in the afternoon.
After camping at Richardson's Bend, the two kayakers set off at 6.30am on Wednesday, February 21, bound for Howlong.
A GoFundMe campaign is supporting their trip, which began at Bringenbrong Bridge, near Corryong, and will end at the river's mouth in South Australia.
